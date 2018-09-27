Menu
POLICING WATERWAYS: Senior Constable Troy Welsh and local boatie Steven Hopper.
Water safety a priority for authorities

Kristen Booth
26th Sep 2018 6:00 PM

POLICE reinforced the importance of marine safety last week with a visit to the region's popular water spots.

Water Police Sergeant Shaun Halson and Senior Constable Troy Welsh, based in Yeppoon, conducted RBT and boat safety checks at Fairbairn Dam, Theresa Creek Dam and Bedford Weir.

The Water Police vessel took to the water during their weekend blitz, focusing on breath tests, licensing and registration offences.

A total of 23 marine infringement notices were issued, mostly registration related offences and the officers were pleased none were for serious safety breaches.

Sgt Halson said it was important to reinforce water safety.

"Water Police visit several times a year and what better time than the start of the school holidays,” he said. "It's about ensuring safety and responsible boating.”

Water Police will continue further patrols leading into summer and the Christmas period.

