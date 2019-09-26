Water safety for swim season

The Swim My Way program in Alpha, Queensland. TERRY HILL

As the season heats up, Queensland kids had the chance to learn vital skills for Australia’s favourite hot-weather pastime.

Aged between 3 months and 15 years, 320 children participated in the Swim My Way water safety classes run by Uncle Tobys, Swimming Australia, Royal Life Saving QLD, and local regional councils.

Danielle Taylor, senior researcher at Royal Life Saving QLD, said the program would significantly benefit families in regional areas and those under financial stress who cannot afford lessons.

“Small communities don’t have access to the same variety of services a lot of metropolitan centres do,” she said.

“With Central Queensland in drought, that puts financial pressure on many of our parents.

“These lessons provide equal access to water safety training, regardless of a family’s background.”

The program also provided professional development for school and swim teachers in the regions visited, and ran CPR courses for children over 12 years.

Royal Life Saving's Swim My Way program in Alpha, Queensland, bringing water safety skills to rural and remote communities. Many families in the region travelled hundreds of kilometres to their nearest pool. TERRY HILL

“In small local areas any program that’s driven from the bottom up is going to be more successful,” Taylor said.

“Teach 100 kids to swim, or teach 10 teachers, who can then continue to help the kids.”

The training tour began in Alpha, before moving on to Jericho, Muttaburra, and Aramac.

“Swimming is part of Australian culture and we do need to learn how to recreate safely around our waterways,” Taylor said.

“Hopefully children enjoy swimming so much that they either want to join the competitive side of things or just get into the fitness and recreational side of things.

“I just love seeing the smile on the kids’ faces when they’re learning.”

The lessons came after Royal Life Saving Australia published its National Drowning Report last week, which said 64 people have drowned in Queensland over the past year.

Their research also shows that up to 40 per cent of children cannot swim 50 metres by the time they finish primary school.