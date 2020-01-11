Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has fallen off his water skis at Lake Awoonga this morning. Pictured: Waterskiing at Nepean River near Penrith. Photo: Bob Barker.
A man has fallen off his water skis at Lake Awoonga this morning. Pictured: Waterskiing at Nepean River near Penrith. Photo: Bob Barker.
News

UPDATE: Man in hospital after water ski accident at CQ dam

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Jan 2020 11:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 12PM: 

A man in his 20s was transported in a stable condition to Gladstone Hospital after falling off his water skis earlier this morning.  

Earlier 11.15am:

A MAN in his 20s has injured his arm after falling off his water skis at Lake Awoonga this morning.

Paramedics were called to the Awoonga Dam Rd at 10.02am where they helped transport the man back to the boat ramp.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man was "relatively stable" and was being treated by paramedics currently.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
lake awoonga water ski water ski accident
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Grease heart-throb dies at 87

      Grease heart-throb dies at 87
      • 11th Jan 2020 12:54 PM

      Top Stories

        Highway reduced to one lane after truck rollover

        premium_icon Highway reduced to one lane after truck rollover

        News The incident occurred at 4.30am and one lane still remains closed.

        Popular kids' treat recalled over metal fragments

        Popular kids' treat recalled over metal fragments

        Health Uncle Toby's Roll-Ups may contain bits of metal.

        Isaac mine applies to double in size, employ hundreds

        premium_icon Isaac mine applies to double in size, employ hundreds

        Environment Criticallly endangered plant, animal species identified in draft report

        Contribute to town with the SES

        Contribute to town with the SES

        News The Emerald SES is seeking new volunteers for training.