Paramedics responded to a crash on the Capricorn Hwy near Blackwater this morning.
Water truck crashes near Blackwater

Kristen Booth
27th Nov 2019 8:38 AM
A MAN was hospitalised after a truck crashed into an embankment near Blackwater this morning.

The B-double truck, which was carrying water, went off the road on the Capricorn Highway about 10km east of Blackwater about 3.20am, a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

The truck door was wedged against the embankment, trapping the driver briefly until Queensland Fire Emergency Services arrived, although he only sustained minor injuries.

“He seems to have been pretty lucky,” the spokeswoman said.

He was taken to Blackwater Hospital for observation.

