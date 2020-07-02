Water upgrades to be carried out in Tieri

Tieri residents will experience water outages in July while upgrades are carried out.

Tieri residents will experience water outages in July while upgrades are carried out.

TIERI residents will be without water for periods over the next two weeks.

Water supply will be temporarily switched off as contractor Goodline completes replacement works on water hydrants and valves.

According to Central Highlands Regional Council, the streets impacted are Cassia Street, Emuapple Street, Banksia Street, Carbeen Street, Wilga Street, Gum Street and part of Talagai Ave.

The works will take place between Monday July 6 and Monday July 20 with water outages between 10pm and 4am, lasting up to two and a half hours.

Contact council’s customer service centre on 1300 242 686 for further information.