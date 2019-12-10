WBBL champions Heat can get much better: coach

CHAMPS: Brisbane Heat captain Kirby Short (left) and head coach Ashley Noffke lift the championship trophy after winning the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) final against Adelaide Strikers at Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Sunday. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled.

CRICKET: Brisbane coach and Sunshine Coaster Ashley Noffke believes his title-winning team is only just starting to show their potential in the Women's Big Bash League.

The Heat enjoyed an impressive regular season to be minor premiers and they toppled Adelaide Strikers by six wickets at Allan Border Oval on Sunday, to defend their crown.

Noffke, in his first year of three at the helm, relished the campaign.

"I think the biggest thing we've instilled this year is our versatility," he said.

"We've changed things up, we've moved plenty of players around to do different roles at different times and everyone's just jumped in and adapted for the team.

"We've looked for a team-first mentality and our versatility has backed that up."

The Heat played attacking, aggressive cricket.

"No matter who has been in (with bat or ball), we've played the same way," Noffke said.

"I think that's one thing that's stood out throughout the year."

And he expects the Heat to get much better.

"There's still plenty we can improve on," he said.

"They've played some outstanding cricket but I know they want to get better and better.

"That's a sign of a great group. We've had a little bit of a push, to take the team from good to great and I think we're just scratching the surface of where we can be as a group."

When Noffke signed, he said he put strategies in place "for a three-year campaign".

"So, it's the start of our journey".

That's an ominous sign for their rivals.

Noffke, a highly successful former fast bowler for the Queensland Bulls, said he had savoured this year's three-month competition, which consisted of 17 games,

"It's been really enjoyable to be honest."

"It's a busy tournament. You're flying here, there and everywhere and doing all that sort of stuff but it does give you the opportunity to bond together as a group.

"You spend a lot of time together moving around the competition and to get that home final, where we can play really attacking cricket, that's where it is the highlight.

"You spend a lot of time together on the road and then you come back off the road and get to sleep in your own bed and win a trophy."

Sunshine Coast's Lily Mills was part of the Brisbane squad during their campaign, getting limited game time.