‘We accidentally named our kid Lasagna’

A mum who accidentally named her daughter "Lasagne" has taken to Reddit to ask if she should change her name, even though it was initially meant to be a touching tribute to her husband's mother who lost her fight to cancer.

"My husband and I welcomed our first child about nine weeks ago. We found out it was going to be a girl and we quickly decided on the name Elizabeth for her," she began the post.

"Her middle name was originally going to be Jane, with the intent to call her EJ, however, when I was seven months pregnant, my husband's mother lost her fight with breast cancer.

"Her name was Anya (pronunciation: Ahn-Yuh). I loved her so I offered to change the middle name from Jane to Anya.

"My husband and his family were touched and agreed so our daughter became Elizabeth Anya Jane Last-Name."

'MY SISTER POINTED IT OUT'

But a few days after she was born, the parents quickly started calling her Liz instead of Elizabeth. Now her legal name is all but forgotten and everyone refers to her as Liz Last-Name.

"We've been having frequent group-Skype sessions with family during the stay-home mandate so our families can see the baby, see us, see each other and stay connected.

"My sister pointed out that we named our baby 'Lasagna'. I hadn't made the mental connection but if you put her first and second names together 'Liz Ayna' it really does make 'lasagna," the mum lamented.

"I then told my sister that I doubt anyone would make that connection, especially considering people rarely use their middle names in daily life.

"But then my whole family chimed in and now everyone keeps calling my daughter 'Lasagna'."

The mum stopped speaking with her relatives as they keep reminding her of the ‘Lasagne’ connection. Picture: iStock

'NOW I'M SCARED'

"Now I'm scared that when she eventually starts school her classmates and others will latch onto this and make fun of her," she continued.

She then explained that she stopped speaking with her relatives as they keep reminding her of the 'Lasagne' connection.

The Reddit users were sympathetic of the mum's plight and even reminded her that Amy Schumer made the same mistake.

"The other day I saw Amy Schumer changed her kids name because she didn't realise it sounded like genital (Gene Atell or something). So, it definitely could be worse!" they wrote.

