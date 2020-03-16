Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Bluesfest will not go ahead over the Easter long weekend because of coronavirus measures.
Bluesfest will not go ahead over the Easter long weekend because of coronavirus measures. Paul Stanely-Jones
Music

'We are heartbroken': Fate of Bluesfest decided

Seanna Cronin
by
16th Mar 2020 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BLUESFEST will not go ahead next month as the government continues to clamp down on large events as the coronavirus crisis intensifies.

Festival boss Peter Noble made the announcement on the Bluesfest Facebook page, telling fans the federal government's ban on mass gatherings and the strict new quarantine requirements for any international travellers sealing the fate of the Easter event.  

RELATED: What to do if virus cancels your event

RELATED: Eerie change to Aussie TV shows

"It is obvious we will not be on this Easter," Mr Noble wrote.

"We are heartbroken as we believe we were presenting one of the best ever bills of talent for you. I was in discussions right through last week with every headliner - they ALL said they're coming as long as nothing occurred to prevent them from doing so. That is the level of commitment that our artists have, and I am proud of that.

"I must now thank every one of you for supporting us. The emails and posts are deeply appreciated at this time.

"We are now working through how to move forward and to give you details. I thank you for allowing us enough time to get everything in place for the best possible outcome for everyone."

Ticket holders will need to wait for a further update on whether the event will be postponed, like other festivals including CMC Rocks and the Big Pineapple Music Festival, or if it will be cancelled for this year.

bluesfest bluesfest 2020 byron bay coronavirus music

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Riders raise awareness of black dog, the silent killer

        premium_icon Riders raise awareness of black dog, the silent killer

        News A silent killer is claiming the lives of eight Australians every day but many aren’t talking about it

        Plea for full postal vote amid fears of corona outbreak

        premium_icon Plea for full postal vote amid fears of corona outbreak

        Council News Urgent plea to Queensland Premier as election looms

        Rockhampton coronavirus patient visited mine site and Mackay

        premium_icon Rockhampton coronavirus patient visited mine site and Mackay

        Health He had little contact with other workers and is now in quarantine.

        Resource heavyweights to lead mining awards judging panel

        premium_icon Resource heavyweights to lead mining awards judging panel

        Business The awards assess entries covering all aspects of the industry.