Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Prime Minister Scott Morrison Announces Suspension Of Extradition Policy With Hong Kong
Prime Minister Scott Morrison Announces Suspension Of Extradition Policy With Hong Kong
Letters to the Editor

We aren't all Victorians now, we are Queenslanders

14th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DID Scott Morrison really try to tell us that "we are all Victorians now" in his National cabinet speech July 8 as Melbourne goes into lockdown.

Sorry PM, we are Queenslanders. Remember when we closed our borders and you said the border closure was unnecessary. 

You even had the NSW Premier voicing complaints about our border closure. For some reason, the rest of Australia weren't all Queenslanders then.

Closure of WA and NT borders were also criticised but amazingly there was no problem about closed borders in Liberal states such as SA and Tasmania.

Comments like this cause divisiveness between our states and blurs the line between politics and the health and welfare of our fellow Australians.

R. DWYER, Kearneys Spring

letter to the editor
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Central Queensland death and funeral notices for mid-July

        Central Queensland death and funeral notices for mid-July

        News FREE STORY: The Morning Bulletin, Gladstone Observer and Central Queensland News will continue to provide birth, death, marriage, funeral and other notices on our...

        Cool change sweeps across a shivering Central QLD

        premium_icon Cool change sweeps across a shivering Central QLD

        Weather Mercury expected to dip to almost zero degrees overnight for parts of the...

        One new case as Queensland vaccine trial begins

        premium_icon One new case as Queensland vaccine trial begins

        News One new case of coronavirus has been recorded in Queensland overnight. It comes as...

        Aussies who will get $1080 tax perk

        premium_icon Aussies who will get $1080 tax perk

        News It forced the ATO website to go into meltdown