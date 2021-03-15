Menu
World War II veteran and Sarina resident Leonard Lister with a photograph of himself (top), his father Anthony Lister (middle) and his brother Walter
‘We didn’t even have PTSD. We'd call it being bomb-happy’

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
15th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
Leonard Lister says modern soldiers face mental battles far worse than he and his comrades who fought in World War II.

The 97-year-old Sarina resident was 19 when he left Australia to serve in New Guinea where he was seriously injured during a mountain patrol for Japanese soldiers.

Mr Lister fell 10m causing his foot to partially detach from his leg, only the muscle and skin holding the two pieces together.

He was medically discharged but despite what he endured, Mr Lister said today's "fellas" copped it worse.

"Our war was a straight-out war," Mr Lister said.

"You didn't have to wonder.

"The other mob … you bloody well either shot them or they shot you.

"It didn't have much mental stuff in it, it was so different to today.

"…(Now) you don't even know the opposition - they can be women, they can be kids, they can be anything.

"The mental strain today is 100 times worse."

