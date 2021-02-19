Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A long list of text messages between Labor MP Mark Turner and the woman he had an affair with have been obtained.
A long list of text messages between Labor MP Mark Turner and the woman he had an affair with have been obtained.
Politics

‘We had some dodgy coke. It burned our sinus membranes’

19th Feb 2021 11:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LABOR MLA and decorated former cop Mark Turner seemingly appeared unconcerned over the revelation of his lover's use of a bad batch of cocaine which left her mate hospitalised for three days, text messages have revealed.

The long list of messages have also been obtained by elite police detectives from the Special References Unit as part of an ongoing two-month police investigation.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Here are selected excerpts from the message exchange, which have also been obtained by the NT News.

 

■■■

 

Woman: "(name removed) is in hospital."

Turner: "That's no good. You OK?"

Woman: "Yeah we had some dodgy coke. It burned our sinus membranes and our tummy lining."

Turner: "That's no fun."

Woman: "(name removed) had way more than me."

Woman: "That was 3 days ago. I got better in 24 hours, she got sicker and had to go on a drip".

Turner: "Loving (sic) the dream lol"

 

■■■

 

Woman: "I like the idea of you in my bed.

Turner: "Me too!"

 

■■■

 

Woman: "I would be your shits and giggles secret mistress for as long as you like".

Turner: "What's your address I'll call a cab. If you are OK with that?"

 

■■■

 

Woman: "I'm having a hot shower right now to wake up".

Turner: "So can I still put my c*** in your mouth?"

 

Originally published as 'We had some dodgy coke. It burned our sinus membranes': woman's text to Labor MLA

drugs mark turner politics sex scandal

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New inquiry probes financial sector’s treatment of resources

        Premium Content New inquiry probes financial sector’s treatment of resources

        Business A Mackay METS business has welcomed the inquiry, having copped a 300 per cent increase in insurance over the past four years.

        CQ citizen science project ticks all the boxes

        Premium Content CQ citizen science project ticks all the boxes

        Education The program was meant to involve residents in scientific discoveries.

        Byfield’s gem draws national attention in new TV series

        Premium Content Byfield’s gem draws national attention in new TV series

        Lifestyle Australians who have traded normal life to pursue their passions