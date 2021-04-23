‘We love the outback’: CQ to host next Cabinet meeting

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the next regional Cabinet meeting would be held in Longreach to support Queensland’s economic recovery and to showcase the best of the bush. Pics Tara Croser.

A Central Queensland town has been selected to host the next regional Cabinet meeting in May, as part of the Premier’s commitment to take Cabinet to the outback.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the meeting would be held in Longreach to support Queensland’s economic recovery and to showcase the best of the bush.

“My government is committed to getting out and about in our communities, and one of the best ways we can do that is by holding regional Cabinet meetings outside of Brisbane,” she said.

“Since we have been re-elected, we have been to Townsville and we have had an off site visit to Ipswich, and I can announce that I am taking my Cabinet out west. We love the outback.”

“We are absolutely committed to the outback. It is going to be wonderful. We know there are wonderful people out there.”

The next regional Cabinet meeting will be held at Longreach.

The Premier said Queensland’s economic recovery was a priority across the state.

“We want to make sure that whatever needs to be done is being done and that includes our regional outback towns,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“We’re committed to supporting the tourism industry and small businesses, fast tracking road infrastructure, investing in health and education and attracting new investment to the region – all while creating regional jobs.

“Queensland’s Outback has been very strong as part of the economic recovery. Tourism has rebounded.

“This is a great opportunity to get out and meet people and talk to them about what is important in their lives—whether it is health, education or economic recovery—and hear their ideas.

“It is a great format for us to get out to the west.”

