We’re ready to turn the spotlight on the region’s sports volunteers and workers.
Sport

We want to hear about your local sporting heroes

Timothy Cox
24th Mar 2020 5:00 PM

THE uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic will pose many challenges to the Central Highlands sports community.

Many competitions have suspended play indefinitely and others have postponed the scheduled starts of their seasons.

It also poses problems for CQ News journalists. There are, however, plenty of opportunities.

We’re ready to turn the spotlight on to our region’s volunteers, coaches and officials.

Sporting fields and gyms might not be seeing action for some time, but that doesn’t mean we can’t highlight the passion of sports volunteers, officials and coaches.

If you have a volunteer, life member, coach or official involved at any level of sport whose story you’d love to share, let us know.

Alternatively, in the midst of the growing virus fears, tell us what measures are being taken at your club to ensure its future.

We also want to speak to any athletes who are training for major competitions or championships.

Email through your suggestions to our newsroom at news@cqnews.com.au, message us on Facebook, or call 4980 0800.

