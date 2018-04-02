Model in ‘threesome’ before deadly plunge

Ivana’s grieving family hired Mr Williams-Thomas to probe into what happened that night. Picture: Instagram

A TYCOON and his glamorous wife have reportedly admitted to having a threesome with a teen model shortly before she was found dead.

Local cops said the death of Ivana Smit, 18, who plunged 14 floors following a "swingers' party", was a drug and booze-fuelled accident, The Sun reported.

Dutch model Ivana Smit died in December after plunging 14 floors. Picture: Instagram

However, wealthy American cryptocurrency trader Alex Johnson and his wife Luna Almaz have been bombarded with death threats after private investigators claimed she was murdered.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, the couple told of their "progressive" marriage and how they had sex with her weeks before the December 7 tragedy.

They then also had a threesome with her shortly before her death, according to the report, but deny any wrongdoing.

Mr Johnson said: "This case is an object lesson in how false claims and fake news can come close to destroying people.

"We never intended to make the details of our marriage public. Now we fear our own lives are in danger, and we have no choice."

His wife Luna added: "When I talk about her death, my hands are shaking, I have a pain in my heart. I feel so sad. It's awful.

"But because I have been fighting to prove my innocence, I haven't been able to grieve."

Alex Johnson and his Indonesian wife Luna have admitted to have a sexual relationship with the model. Picture: Supplied

The teen, who was 18 but had told the couple she was 26, had returned to their 20th floor apartment, at The Persiaran Capsquare, after a night out but fell 14 floors and was found naked on a sixth floor balcony.

Cops insist that there are "no criminal elements" to the death.

But her grieving family hired Mr Williams-Thomas - a former cop in Surrey and the award-winning presenter of 'The Other Side of Jimmy Savile' documentary on ITV - to probe into what happened that night.

Mr Williams-Thomas told Belgium's TV Limburg earlier this year: "From the evidence that I have collected this week, and other information that we have through the forensics, we are in a position to say very clearly: If this was being dealt with in the UK, it would be treated as a homicide investigation."

