Weapons pulled, man ‘belted’ in alleged home invasion

Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards said two men have been arrested after an allegedly violent home invasion at Yandina on Sunday.

Guns were allegedly pulled on the victim of a violent home invasion where entry was forced at a Yandina residence.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said a 56-year-old man sustained facial injuries in the alleged incident.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said two men had allegedly entered the Cordwell Road home about 8.30pm on Sunday and used firearms to force entry into the residence.

He said the man was allegedly "belted around the head" multiple times.

Police allege a motorcycle and hard drives were stolen but recovered in bushland nearby.

Detectives arrested the two men who were taken to the Maroochydore watch-house.

They are due to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday.

Sergeant Edwards said the men were charged with enter a dwelling to commit and indictable offence, armed robbery and assault.

He said detectives would execute a search warrant at the address of the accused today.

Sergeant Edwards said the two men were known to police.