WEATHER: How much rain has fallen across the CQ region

Slow, soaking rain fell across Central Queensland overnight and continues Wednesday in a welcome change to the dry conditions the region has suffered in recent months.

From Emerald to Rockhampton and down past Gladstone, most areas have received up to 50mm or above.

Bureau of Meteorology rainfall and river condition data shows 56mm fell at Broadmeadows weather station in Rockhampton in the 24 hours to 9.30am Wednesday.

At Yeppoon, 62mm was recorded for the same time period while 59mm fell at Pacific Heights, 50mm at Raglan, 35mm at Headlow Airfield, 51mm at Williamson RAAF at Shoalwater Bay, 55mm at Lonesome Creek near Theodore, 50mm at Rileys Crossing near Emerald, 37mm at Westwood, 40mm at Upper Dee, 88mm at Gladstone and 69mm at Boyne Island.

The rain is expected to stick around for some time yet, as a trough lies over western and central parts of the state.

“A high over the Tasman Sea extends a ridge along the east coast south of Rockhampton,” the Bureau said.

“A coastal trough is deepening between the Townsville Coast and the Wide Bay. The trough slowly contracts northwards later in the week, before pushing well offshore later in the weekend.”