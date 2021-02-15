WEATHER: Showers around CQ early in the week

Rainy weather is expected to impact parts of Central Queensland over the next few days, with the chance of thunderstorms developing later in the week.

The Bureau of Meteorology says a trough extends across the Gulf waters, Cape York Peninsula and into the northern Coral Sea, and is likely to drift southwards and deepen a little over the next few days.

Another trough extends from the northwest of the state to the southeast - the southern portion of this trough will move northwards towards the southern tropics, with a new firm ridge developing along the coast in its wake.

Here is the Bureau of Meteorology’s forecast for Central Queensland for the rest of this week:

• Monday 15 February 2021

Sunny: Barcaldine

Shower or Two: Blackwater, Springsure, Emerald

Showers: Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Clermont

Possible Showers: Rolleston

• Tuesday 16 February 2021

Sunny: Rockhampton

Mostly Sunny: Yeppoon, Blackwater, Rolleston

Partly Cloudy: Springsure, Emerald, Clermont, Barcaldine

• Wednesday 17 February 2021

Mostly Sunny: Blackwater, Rolleston

Partly Cloudy: Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Springsure, Emerald, Clermont, Barcaldine

• Thursday 18 February 2021

Shower or two: Yeppoon

Possible Showers: Rockhampton

Partly Cloudy: Blackwater, Springsure, Rolleston, Emerald, Clermont, Barcaldine

• Friday 19 February 2021

Showers: Rockhampton, Yeppoon

Partly Cloudy: Blackwater, Springsure, Rolleston, Emerald, Clermont, Barcaldine

• Saturday 20 February 2021

Possible Shower: Blackwater

Shower or Two: Yeppoon

Showers: Rockhampton

Possible Showers: Rolleston

Partly Cloudy: Springsure, Emerald, Clermont, Barcaldine

• Sunday 21 February 2021

Partly Cloudy: Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Blackwater, Springsure, Rolleston, Emerald, Clermont, Barcaldine