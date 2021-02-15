Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Storm over Yeppen Lagoon, Rockhampton
Storm over Yeppen Lagoon, Rockhampton
Weather

WEATHER: Showers around CQ early in the week

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
15th Feb 2021 9:34 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Rainy weather is expected to impact parts of Central Queensland over the next few days, with the chance of thunderstorms developing later in the week.

The Bureau of Meteorology says a trough extends across the Gulf waters, Cape York Peninsula and into the northern Coral Sea, and is likely to drift southwards and deepen a little over the next few days.

Another trough extends from the northwest of the state to the southeast - the southern portion of this trough will move northwards towards the southern tropics, with a new firm ridge developing along the coast in its wake.

Here is the Bureau of Meteorology’s forecast for Central Queensland for the rest of this week:

• Monday 15 February 2021

Sunny: Barcaldine

Shower or Two: Blackwater, Springsure, Emerald

Showers: Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Clermont

Possible Showers: Rolleston

• Tuesday 16 February 2021

Sunny: Rockhampton

Mostly Sunny: Yeppoon, Blackwater, Rolleston

Partly Cloudy: Springsure, Emerald, Clermont, Barcaldine

• Wednesday 17 February 2021

Mostly Sunny: Blackwater, Rolleston

Partly Cloudy: Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Springsure, Emerald, Clermont, Barcaldine

• Thursday 18 February 2021

Shower or two: Yeppoon

Possible Showers: Rockhampton

Partly Cloudy: Blackwater, Springsure, Rolleston, Emerald, Clermont, Barcaldine

• Friday 19 February 2021

Showers: Rockhampton, Yeppoon

Partly Cloudy: Blackwater, Springsure, Rolleston, Emerald, Clermont, Barcaldine

• Saturday 20 February 2021

Possible Shower: Blackwater

Shower or Two: Yeppoon

Showers: Rockhampton

Possible Showers: Rolleston

Partly Cloudy: Springsure, Emerald, Clermont, Barcaldine

• Sunday 21 February 2021

Partly Cloudy: Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Blackwater, Springsure, Rolleston, Emerald, Clermont, Barcaldine

bom tmbnews weather forecast
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Don’t worry, be greedy’

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Don’t worry, be greedy’

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        REVEALED: Central Queensland’s shocking STD statistics

        Premium Content REVEALED: Central Queensland’s shocking STD statistics

        News Some Central Queenslanders paid the price for not using protection.

        Baker reveals qualities that hold Capras women in good stead

        Premium Content Baker reveals qualities that hold Capras women in good stead

        Rugby League IN PHOTOS: Players put in the hard yards at training camp in Rockhampton.

        Show societies to host etiquette class for CQ teens, adults

        Premium Content Show societies to host etiquette class for CQ teens, adults

        News The course which has been funded by council will be held on February 20