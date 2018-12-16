Menu
Kelston and Kassadee Millar were down at Town Beach and are keeping an eye out for the expected rain coming over the next week.
Weather

WEATHER UPDATE: Ex-tropical cyclone expected to fade out

Aidan Cureton
by
16th Dec 2018 5:05 PM | Updated: 5:27 PM

EX-TROPICAL cyclone Owen could reach the end of its life-cycle while approaching coastal waters Monday morning.

On Sunday afternoon, ex-tropical cyclone Owen was located off the tropical coast, about 90km east to northeast of Ayr on a south-eastwards trajectory.

It is expected to reach the Mackay coast before slowly shifting north again during Tuesday and Wednesday.

While there were concerns Owen could re-form into a cyclone for a third time, atmospheric conditions are expected to become less favourable for re-development on Monday and Tuesday.

Although a low level circulation will remain visible off the Queensland coast, an intrusion of dry mid to upper level air should restrict any development, particularly on Tuesday.

"At this stage the system is not expected to redevelop into a tropical cyclone. The situation will be monitored carefully and tropical cyclone advisories will be issued if necessary," forecasters said.

Residents can expect cloudy conditions and a 90 per cent chance of showers on Monday, most likely in the morning and afternoon. There is also the chance of heavy rain.

While thunderstorms and showers are possible throughout the week, sunshine should return to the region by Thursday. A general flood watch has been issued for Queensland, but there are no specific flood threats for the Mackay region.

