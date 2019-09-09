Menu
Login
Planes fly over dropping water on fires in the Amiens and Applethorpe area.
Planes fly over dropping water on fires in the Amiens and Applethorpe area. Matthew Purcell
News

Weather watch: Fireys won't get wind reprieve

Matthew Purcell
by
9th Sep 2019 9:47 AM

FIREFIGHTERS on the front line won't get any help from Mother Nature until tomorrow with strong wind gusts expected to continue throughout the day.

"We're expecting these windy conditions to continue today unfortunately," Jess Gardner from the Bureau of Meteorology said.

"Still looking at 35-50km/h south westerly winds across the day. They're very dry winds as well so that's also not helping fire conditions.

"We expect them to ease a little bit tomorrow."

By Wednesday they should have dropped enough for the fire danger rating to go from very high down to high.

Stanthorpe can expect a maximum temperature of 16 degrees today.

"That will increase a little bit in coming days and we'll see things start to warm up toward end of the week and weekend toward the mid-twenties."

There's no rain reprieve expected either.

"Not looking at the possibility of rain for next seven days at least," Ms Gardner said.

"With temperatures picking up at the end of the week we will likely see the fire danger get back up to very high."

More Stories

Stanthorpe Border Post

Top Stories

    Hands-on learning at Tieri 'mining classroom'

    Hands-on learning at Tieri 'mining classroom'

    News Coalmining team brings the class to Tieri to learn about mining equipment

    Explode with colour at school event

    Explode with colour at school event

    News Colour Fun Event fundraiser for Middlemount

    Police start social media trial

    Police start social media trial

    News Using 'powerful' way to spread information to region

    'Process' to guide college closure

    'Process' to guide college closure

    News The future of agricultural college in Emerald remains undecided