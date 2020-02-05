Councillor and Bachelorette 'villain' finds love

Things are looking up for Noosa councillor, Jess Glasgow as he prepares for the March 28 election.

Things are looking up for Noosa councillor, Jess Glasgow as he prepares for the March 28 election.

JESS Glasgow is arguably the most well-known councillor Noosa has ever had, and maybe ever will have.

He made national headlines in October last year for all the wrong reasons while looking for love on The Bachelorette television program.

But in the lead up to the 2020 local election, Noosa councillor, Glasgow has some exciting news to share and is ready to look to the future.

He has confirmed his days as a reality TV star are well-and-truly behind him.

"I was a single man, and when you've been a single man for 36 years and someone says, 'hey do you want to meet the love of your life on TV and do it in front of Australia,' it seems like a good idea," he said.

"Little did I know it was the worst idea."

Cr Jess Glasgow with Bachelorette, Angie Kent. Supplied by Channel 10.

If he had his time over, Glasgow said he would have responded with a polite no to the invitation to appear on the show.

"It was a mistake, I agree," he said.

"I am not a robot. I made poor judgement.

"I went there with the best intentions, I know that in my heart."

The Noosa councillor watched only a few minutes of the show when it was televised, but he said that was enough to know it had been heavily edited from what actually happened.

"I never said a bad word about anyone on the show, and I saw the way it was going and I thought I can't watch it and turned it off," Glasgow said.

"Just the way when I would enter a room and they would have a rattlesnake noise in the background.

"The camera would be on me and Angie and the stuff they used of what I was saying was from other interviews days later."

But it wasn't until the show was televised in October that the countrywide backlash begun for Glasgow, including the Noosa mayor suggesting he resign.

"One email said, 'I know you surf you pig and me and my friends are going to paddle up to you and we are going to drown you'," he said.

"Another one said, 'I know you are a cyclist, if I see you on the road I am going to run over you and whoever you're with.

Jess Glasgow rejects calls to resign from his position after his performance on the reality TV show The Bachelorette. Photo Lachie Millard

But it wasn't just Glasgow who felt the wrath of the nation's reality TV fans, his family and friends copped it too.

"My 84-year-old grandmother was at the Coolum Bowls Club and she was told, 'you and your grandson are pigs'," he said.

"I had friends of mine who said they don't want to be in a picture with me, because they've had people say, 'how dare you be with friends with him'."

But 2019 wasn't all bad news for the perceived 'Bachelorette bad boy' and like a Hollywood movie, he found love in the end after all.

"I've met someone amazing," Glasgow said.

After only days of finishing filming on the show, Glasgow returned to Noosa and met his perfect match in a local bar.

"She walked in and it flattened me," he said.

"You know when someone is good for you. It just felt right.

"She was just there for me, she never judged me."

The pair were engaged during a day of Christmas shopping last year.

"We saw the perfect ring and she fell over," Glasgow said.

"I proposed right there in the shop."

The couple will marry in Fiji next year during a bare feet wedding.

With his exciting new life in place, the long-time local and current councillor was as passionate as ever about being a voice within the Noosa community.

"For a start, it's about wanting to see what we have done over the past four years come to fruition for a start.

"We've got an exciting new town plan that's come about.

"We've got an exciting new transport strategy," he said.

"We've got an economy that still at a 1.5 per cent growth which is in-line with the state average. But it's a diversified economy."

At 37, Glasgow is the youngest of all the incumbents, and when it came to a vision for Noosa's future, he likes to think big picture.

"I put out numbers like 2040 and 2050," he said.

"I want to see Noosa as good in 2050 as it is today in 2020."

Currently in the thick of his election campaigning, Glasgow said it was crucial to keep an ear to the ground and listen to the residents.

"A lot of the older generation are worried that Noosa is becoming too popular," he said.

"Younger people are thinking, where can I live, because Noosa is getting too expensive to live.

"People have to move out to Gympie or Peregian Springs and clog up the roads getting into Noosa every day. It's more traffic we don't need."

Now that he can look back at his time on The Bachelorette with some degree of clarity, Glasgow said he was not in a hurry to go back down that rabbit hole anytime soon.

"They played me like a puppet," he said.

"I didn't know how toxic it was.

"If I do it again, shoot me. Tie me down on the tracks and shoot me."