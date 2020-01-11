Menu
REPRIEVE: From Sunday there will be the chance of storms for the rest of the week in the Central Highlands.
News

Week-long chance of reprieve for CH

Timothy Cox
11th Jan 2020 10:30 AM

TODAY will be the last reliably hot and sunny day in the Central Highlands until late next week.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said that “there’s some good news. It’s not going to be hot and sunny with no rain.

“There’s the chance of a shower and storm tomorrow [Sunday], and that will continue through the week.

“There’ll be multiple chances of thunderstorms. It doesn’t mean everyone will get one, but they’ll be isolated and scattered for most of the coming week.”

Temperatures today will hover about 40 degrees, but will cool to the mid 30s from Sunday.

Overnight temperatures are expected to stay in the low to mid 20s.

Fire danger remains very high in the region.

