Week-long Stop Adani protest planned for ‘frontline’

A WEEK-LONG anti-Adani protest is in the works with organisers recruiting members for a “frontline” demonstration.

Activist group, Galilee Rising, is seeking RSVPs for a ‘Queenslanders on the Frontlines’ protest planned to be staged between January 27 and February 2.

“Will you join us on the frontline in January, as we peacefully resist Adani’s mine and take action to protect the climate?” the events page asked. The group is asking those interested to arrive early for “nonviolent direct-action training” on January 26.

“This way we can hit the ground running on Monday morning,” the post read.

The group and associated group, Frontline Action on Coal, have been organising carpooling from major centres along the east coast of Australia.

It is unclear at this stage whether the group will be targeting the Adani Carmichael site directly, contractors, or Adani rail infrastructure which has been heavily targeted already in recent weeks.

So far, only 20 Facebook followers have confirmed attendance, but 384 others have registered interest.

An Adani Mining spokeswoman said despite the constant activist attention, the project would not yield.

“After more than eight years of working on our project we have repeatedly demonstrated that we will not be intimidated or deterred from delivering on our promises to Queenslanders and we will continue to get on with the construction of the Carmichael Project,” she said.

“People are welcome to have their own opinion, provided they voice it in a safe and legal manner that doesn’t put themselves, our employees or the broader community in harm’s way.”

Adani was asked if any extra security precautions would be put in place for demonstration, but the question was not addressed.