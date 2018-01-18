Menu
Weekend fun for all the family

CELEBRATION: Maraboon Tavern General Manager Marco preparing for the Australia Day festivities next weekend. Kristen Booth
by Kristen Booth

HEAD to the Maraboon Tavern on Australia Day weekend for a day full of fun with friends and family.

The long weekend will kick-off on Australia Day with their normal Friday night music, featuring local band Unlikely Hero's.

On Saturday, January 27, the Maraboon Tavern will be hosting their very first Family Fun Day to keep the Australia Day festivities flowing.

Running from 11am to 5pm, the day will consist of a range of activities to keep the children entertained including jumping castles, face painting, table tennis and an air-conditioned kids room.

Live entertainment will be provided throughout the day to keep the guests entertained.

Motorsport Association will be showcasing some of their cars in a mini car show and local emergency vehicles, including the big red fire truck may even make an appearance.

Maraboon Tavern General Manager Marco said the day will cater for all ages.

"There's a lot of kids stuff, but there's a lot of stuff for the parents as well; to sit back, relax, have a drink while the kids are running around playing table tennis and everything else that will be going on outside,” he said.

"The staff will be dressing up and the venue will be decorated.

"We are going to try and put some tables out on the grass. There's a giant scrabble board on the wall, an air-conditioned kids room and a chocolate machine.

"It's probably the most suitable place to bring your kids. You need that family friendly offering, where the parents can have a couple of beers and enjoy themselves as well.”

The Maraboon will wrap up the long weekend festivities with a recovery session being held on Monday, January 28 with food and drink specials on offer. For more information, contact the Maraboon Tavern on 49820999.

Topics:  australia day 2018 family fun day maraboon tavern

Central Queensland News

