Weekend of rain for the region

Central Highlands can expect rain early on the weekend.

Central Highlands can expect rain early on the weekend.

DESPITE a warm and sunny start to the day, heavy rain could fall in some areas of the region on Friday afternoon.

Temperatures in most centres across the region climbed to mid to high 30s on Friday with Clermont and Moranbah close to 40 degrees.

However Capella, Emerald, Blackwater, Springsure and the Gemfields were expected to receive a thunderstorm, accompanied by heavy rain and gusty winds, later in day.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said the thunderstorms could deliver small rainfalls in some areas but the totals are expected to diminish on Saturday.

The spokesman said there is a chance of heavy rain in the Blackwater area.

The rainfalls are expected to be short-lived with warm and sunny weather forecast for the region on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to stay at the mid 30s for the next few days.