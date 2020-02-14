Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Central Highlands can expect rain early on the weekend.
Central Highlands can expect rain early on the weekend.
News

Weekend of rain for the region

Kristen Booth
14th Feb 2020 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DESPITE a warm and sunny start to the day, heavy rain could fall in some areas of the region on Friday afternoon.

Temperatures in most centres across the region climbed to mid to high 30s on Friday with Clermont and Moranbah close to 40 degrees.

However Capella, Emerald, Blackwater, Springsure and the Gemfields were expected to receive a thunderstorm, accompanied by heavy rain and gusty winds, later in day.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said the thunderstorms could deliver small rainfalls in some areas but the totals are expected to diminish on Saturday.

The spokesman said there is a chance of heavy rain in the Blackwater area.

The rainfalls are expected to be short-lived with warm and sunny weather forecast for the region on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to stay at the mid 30s for the next few days.

central highland rainfall weather weekend weather
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DEATHWISH: P-Plater clocked at 178km/h

        premium_icon DEATHWISH: P-Plater clocked at 178km/h

        News THE teenager was caught travelling 78km/h over the speed limit near Dysart before he copped an enormous fine and penalty.

        CQ coal miner suing for $1.4m over negligence claim

        premium_icon CQ coal miner suing for $1.4m over negligence claim

        News Mining giant faces million dollar lawsuit

        GW3 putting our regions on government agendas

        premium_icon GW3 putting our regions on government agendas

        Opinion Busy 2019 makes way for busier 2020 pushing for Mackay Isaac Whitsunday regions

        Long-serving Isaac councillor reveals plans for future

        premium_icon Long-serving Isaac councillor reveals plans for future

        Council News This year will be one of Isaac councillor’s last in chambers