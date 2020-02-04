Weinstein accused of ‘golden shower’

Harvey Weinstein arrives at court for his trial on charges of rape and sexual assault. Picture: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Harvey Weinstein once asked a rape accuser if she's "ever had a golden shower" before urinating on her, the woman testified at the disgraced movie mogul's trial today.

One-time aspiring actress Jessica Mann, 34, told Manhattan Supreme Court jurors that Weinstein performed the act on her while the pair were in a shower together in a Los Angeles hotel.

"We were in the shower. He wanted to shower first which was beneficial to me … and he asked me to come into the shower and then he said to me, 'Have you ever had a golden shower?' and I said, 'No', and then I felt him peeing on me," Mann said.

Mann made the claims under cross-examination after testifying last week that Weinstein once peed on her.

Defence lawyer Donna Rotunno - who tried to undermine Mann, suggesting that she kept seeing the once-powerful Hollywood titan for her own benefit - then asked Mann if she left.

"No," Mann replied.

Ms Rotunno then followed up with another question and asked Mann, "Did you say, 'No thanks'?"

"I was in shock by it. It was gross … I turned into the corner of the shower and just looked away," Mann said while choking up.

Earlier, Ms Rotunno pointed out to Mann that on at least five occasions between 2013 and 2017 she changed her phone number but sent it to Weinstein each time.

"The reason, Miss Mann, is because you still wanted the benefit of what he had to offer," Ms Rotunno said.

Mann replied, "That's your version."

Mann tearfully told the court last week how Weinstein allegedly raped her twice, including once at the Doubletree Hotel in Midtown on March 18, 2013, and another time later that year in Los Angeles.

Weinstein is only charged in the alleged March incident involving Mann.

Ms Rotunno last week asked Mann about how Weinstein helped get her a job cutting hair, and Mann testified that it was "against my will".

The defence lawyer then mentioned how Weinstein had reached out to French celebrity hairstylist Frédéric Fekkai on Mann's behalf.

"I didn't want him to, but he did," Mann testified.

Under cross-examination, Mann elaborated on how she would sometimes "role play" with Weinstein.

"I would put on the face and do what I said earlier, which was like role playing," said Mann, who also testified last week that Weinstein's genitalia were so "deformed" that she actually pitied him.

Mann added, "When I didn't think he could have actual sex, I thought we were creating a fantasy as if he were having actual sex."

When Ms Rotunno asked Mann if she was "happy" to engage in sexual encounters with Weinstein, Mann responded, "I wasn't happy to do it … oftentimes there would be a negotiation."

"The more I realised I was just being used, I tried not to have sexual encounters with him … sometimes he just wanted to masturbate while holding me," said Mann, who has admitted that she has had consensual sexual encounters with Weinstein.

Weinstein faces up to life in prison if convicted. Picture: AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Ms Rotunno then suggested that Mann "could have walked away" from Weinstein "and never seen him again".

"Not from my point of view," said Mann.

Mann later said she "engaged with my abuser because of what I believed in my mind and the perception of the society I lived in … it was always in my best interest to feel that the temperature gauge between us was going to be OK."

Weinstein faces up to life in prison on predatory sexual assault and rape charges stemming from the allegations of three women - Mann, former Project Runway producer Miriam "Mimi" Haleyi and actress Annabella Sciorra.

The fallen Tinseltown tycoon has claimed all of his sexual encounters were consensual.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission