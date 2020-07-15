Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Whats On

Welcome back: Movie World rolls out the red carpet

by Jeremy Pierce
15th Jul 2020 10:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

MOVIE World has become the latest Gold Coast theme park to reopen to the public, with a cavalcade of superheroes welcoming guests as they arrive for the day.

Sea World, Paradise Country and Currumbin Wildlfe Sanctuary resumed trading last month.

Movie World's gates opened at 9.30am on Wednesday for the first time since March.

Movie World CEO Clark Kirby with staff ready to reopen the Theme Park. Picture Glenn Hampson
Movie World CEO Clark Kirby with staff ready to reopen the Theme Park. Picture Glenn Hampson

While the Queensland school holidays have already finished, interstate visitors outside COVID-19 hot spots are still enjoying the sunshine on the Gold Coast, leading to a steady stream of guests at Movie World.

Just down the road, Wet'n'Wild also resumed operations on Wednesday.

Dreamworld and sister park WhiteWater World are yet to announce reopening dates but officials expect them to be running ahead of the September holidays.

Originally published as Welcome back: Movie World rolls out the red carpet

More Stories

gold coast movie world theme parks whats on

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police suspect children deliberately lit two CQ fires

        premium_icon Police suspect children deliberately lit two CQ fires

        News Fire crews were called to two fires within an hour of each other.

        Mackay business unveils groundbreaking mine blast tech

        premium_icon Mackay business unveils groundbreaking mine blast tech

        Technology ‘It’s a game changer as far as drill and blast operations are concerned’

        Aspire CQ: ‘Market region as Australia’s next powerhouse’

        premium_icon Aspire CQ: ‘Market region as Australia’s next powerhouse’

        Opinion It is an ongoing, planned development of building a favourable image, a brand, that...

        Gas ignition ‘could have had disastrous consequences’

        premium_icon Gas ignition ‘could have had disastrous consequences’

        News MP: It highlights the inherit dangers in underground mining and that need to ensure...