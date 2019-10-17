Menu
Login
Karen Andrews described it as a
Karen Andrews described it as a "unique and innovative approach" to helping people with substance abuse.
Politics

Welfare drug test laws on way to Senate

by Rebecca Gredley
17th Oct 2019 11:12 AM

LEGISLATION underpinning the Morrison government's drug tests of Australians on welfare has passed the first hurdle of parliament, as the coalition hopes the third time will be lucky on its controversial proposal.

After passing the lower house on Thursday, the bill is on its way to the Senate, where the crossbench is expected to torpedo the plan.

A Senate committee heard mountains of evidence from frontline drug and alcohol abuse support workers warning against the proposal, but government minister Karen Andrews described it as a "unique and innovative approach" to helping people with substance abuse.

centrelink drug testing senate seniors-news welfare welfare drug tests

Top Stories

    Keeping promise to family

    Keeping promise to family

    News Kylie Sunnerdale shaved her head to raise money for cancer after losing her uncle.

    First of three workshops held for bushfire management

    First of three workshops held for bushfire management

    News Council hosted the first Bushfire Management Community Workshop in Dingo.

    Punting aid for Emerald 100

    Punting aid for Emerald 100

    News Are you venturing out to tomorrow’s Emerald 100 meeting at Pioneer Park, your new...

    Strong fields and big crowds for tomorrow

    Strong fields and big crowds for tomorrow

    News It is anticipated more than 3500 punters will rattle through the turnstiles and...