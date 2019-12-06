‘Well done, men’: Hanson’s striking speech

PAULINE Hanson has paid tribute to "the everyday men of Australia", thanking them for "working hard" and blasting feminists, saying they should "be ashamed of themselves".

In an extraordinary five-minute speech yesterday, the One Nation leader addressed an almost empty Senate to "pay homage to the majority of men in Australia".

"It's not often that the dedicated and hardworking men of this country collectively get a pat on the back, as they deserve, so I'd like to do that now," Senator Hanson said.

"Well done, men. You deserve to be honoured. I thank you.

"It is more often that we lift up women in this country. Men are widely regarded as toxic. That is wrong. The extreme majority of men are not toxic. They are good, they are caring."

Senator Hanson said she was prompted to make the speech while Australia is in the grips of one of its worst bushfire seasons on record.

More than 680 homes have been destroyed in NSW this bushfire season, according to the Rural Fire Service while fires also rage in Queensland, South Australia and Victoria.

"While the firefighters, who are mostly male, were battling the blazes we had feminists telling us that after they fight the fires, no doubt exhausted, covered in sweat, ash and soot, and with their skin singed from the heat, they go home and beat their partners," she said.

"What an idiotic suggestion."

Senator Pauline Hanson in the Senate Chamber. Picture: Kym Smith

Senator Hanson was referring to a since-deleted tweet from journalist and Red Heart Campaign founder Sherele Moody, who claimed domestic violence spiked after "cataclysmic events".

"I've also made it clear that I have had a gutful of hearing from man-hating feminists," Senator Hanson told parliament.

"I believe in what is fair and just and I am sick and tired of this constant criticism of men in Australia, especially if they're white.

"Why is there such an ongoing attack on the men of this country, especially those who show strength and masculinity.

"Well, I'm not going to man-bash. There is no reason to do it. The vast majority of men are not toxic. They are loving, caring, respectful and hardworking and it's mostly men who step up and face the flames, extreme heat … to fight the bushfires."

Senator Hanson went on to quote percentages from the Australian Bureau of Statistics about the number of women who were firefighters, truckies and coal miners.

"Feminists should be ashamed at themselves for letting themselves down in this field," she said.

"I've never seen a feminist recruiting campaign to get more women behind the wheels of a truck.

"Maybe it's too demanding, not glamorous enough, so they're happy for the men to do it.

"I'd like to say thank you to men. You help make Australia the great nation it is today and to my colleagues in the chamber, thank you very much you make it very interesting."

I LOVE YOU MAN@OneNationAus leader Pauline Hanson has paid homage to the majority of men in Australia, who she described as good, honest, hard-working and “not toxic” in a speech in Parliament. #auspol



MEDIA RELEASE: https://t.co/4esjjuu6lAhttps://t.co/S2RJtiQdRG — Pauline Hanson 🇦🇺 (@PaulineHansonOz) December 5, 2019

Senator Hanson's video has received dozens of comments praising the One Nation leader.

"Great speech, Pauline. You're one of the few politicians who recognise the work of ordinary men who struggle through life supporting their families and community," Steve Smith said.

"Brilliant speech, it's a pity not many of your fellow senators were there to listen to you; that is disgraceful in itself. Man bashing is just another weapon of the left that needs to be called out and you have done so, bravo," Les Baxter added.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison accused Senator Hanson of reneging on a promise to back legislation making it easier to deregister unions and ban officials.

One Nation's two senators voted against the Coalition's "ensuring integrity" bill last week, leading to a humiliating defeat for the government.

"It was disappointing that having been given those assurances that that was gone back on ultimately when the vote was taken," the Prime Minister told reporters in Canberra on Monday.

One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson during a division in the Senate chamber. Picture: Lukas Coch

The One Nation leader rejected government claims she gave a written guarantee and sent text messages to ministers assuring them of her support.

"I never did that and I've followed up that with a request for the recipients of those so-called texts to prove their allegations by releasing them publicly," Senator Hanson wrote in an opinion piece.

Mr Morrison said the government would continue to work with crossbench senators on each piece of legislation.

"Those are the events of last week and I think they're all very transparent about what occurred there and the disappointments that we had about how that was handled by One Nation," he said.

The union-busting bill will be reintroduced to parliament's lower house this week after going through the Coalition party room.

"We will take it forward because we believe in it," Mr Morrison said.

He said "union thugs" should not be able to threaten people on building sites without facing expulsion from the industry.

Senator Hanson put her shock last-minute decision to vote with Labor and the Greens down to a lack of action on white collar crime.

She also placed militant unions on notice, warning more law-breaking could prompt her to change her mind and back the bill later.

- with AAP

