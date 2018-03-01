We'll meet CHAA on the road folks

AGRIBUSINESSES within the Central Highlands are invited to meet the passionate group driving strategic growth in the region.

The Central Highlands Accelerate Agribusiness initiative will tour the region this month to bring together producers and all sectors of the service industries to learn about the priority projects planned for 2018.

Led by the Central Highlands Development Corporation, CHAA is delivered in partnership with the Central Highlands Regional Council to grow, promote and realise the value and opportunities for all agricultural businesses.

CHDC Agribusiness Development co-ordinator Liz Alexander said the initiative was helping the region's agriculture to thrive in the nation.

"With the real value of production sitting at around one billion dollars in the 2015-16 season, CHAA is putting our region front and centre of agriculture at the right time and the right place, as it continues to expand and grow in Australia,” she said.

Local businesses have already seen some of CHAA's priority projects with the highly successful "Central Highlands Agriculture - more than you expect!” video and last year's sell-out AGTeCH17: Build it, Use it, Profit.

Attendees will meet the CHAA Strategic Advisory Group, CHDC general manager Sandra Hobbs, CHDC Agribusiness Development co-ordinator Liz Alexander, and catch up with the new DAF industry development officer Rural Economic Development (Central), Alicia Dunbar.

A highlight of the roadshow will be the release of advance copies of the Central Highlands' first Agribusiness Capability Statement, a comprehensive, one-stop-shop for all information on agribusiness in the region.

Similar to the agriculture video, this free resource will be another valuable tool that local businesses can use to promote themselves and the Central Highlands region to clients, investors, and prospective staff.

"The CHAA initiative is grateful for the over whelming support from many agribusiness and farming leaders from across the Central Highlands and Queensland,” Mrs Alexander said.

"Through the roadshow, CHDC hopes to bring these opportunities right into our regional communities to ensure that everyone has the chance to participate and prosper.”

Strategic areas of focus:

Production Excellence: Promote agriculture and its service industry capability to fully utilise agricultural resources and grow the value of production.

Connected Competitive Supply Chains: Strengthening the region's role as the gateway and hub to Northern and Western Queensland.

Revered Regional Brand: Build a revered region by promoting premium products and services.

Ready for Business: Grow investment and supply-chain ready businesses within the region and identify regional investment opportunities with national and global market potential.

Fearless Invention: Foster knowledge-intensive and high-tech industries and communities within the Central Highlands to power future economic opportunity.

The CHAA Roadshow will call into Springsure on Wednesday, March 7, Rolleston and Emerald on Thursday, March 8, and Capella on Friday, March 9.

Everyone is welcomed to attend the free, two-hour informal breakfast or evening barbecue sessions.

Registration is essential.

Book through chdc.com.au.