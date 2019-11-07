Wellbeing hub has launched in CQ

CENTRAL Highlands community volunteers have launched a regional body to improve the mental health and well-being for people across the region.

CQ Wellbeing Hubs Inc, developed from the Central Highlands Mental Health and Wellbeing Hubs project, will continue to work with the local community to support and deliver activities that help build resilience and well-being.

CQ Wellbeing Hubs Inc Chair and Blackwater resident Sallyann Hansen said the organisation’s approach was about community helping community.

“It is a place-based approach that promotes all the good things about mental health and well-being as more of a preventative approach, as opposed to working with the population with a pre-existing mental illness,” Ms Hansen said.

“In those times when you’re under stress, when you’re going through grief or anything, you actually need the right tools, you need connection and gratitude.”

Volunteers from Blackwater, the Gemfields, Capella, Tieri and Springsure have, over the last four years, worked to develop groups of people with knowledge of the tools and activities that can support mental wellbeing through the Central Highlands Hub.

Sallyann Hansen, Eva Kajewski, Kim Tompson, Carmel Marshall, Lyndal Spackman, Glenys Ryan, Cheryl Gothmann and Kath Hema with the official CQWH Inc. logo.

This included training to deliver Wheel of Wellbeing activities, as well as capacity building in governance, partnering and community engagement in order to ensure sustainability of these ‘hubs’ once the project funding came to an end.

“The Central Highlands Hub and its volunteers across the region have done a great job of co-ordinating local groups and service providers, raising awareness about how everyone can work together to support better mental health and well-being,” Queensland’s Mental Health Commissioner Ivan Frkovic said.

“I’m delighted that this community development project will continue as CQ Wellbeing Hubs Inc, working at the grassroots level in Central Queensland to build well-connected, resilient and vibrant communities.

“Today’s launch is a great outcome and I thank everyone for their commitment to the community.”

CQ Wellbeing Hubs Inc secretary Lyndal Spackman said everyone involved cared about people in their communities and wanted to see them flourish.

“We’re not mental health service providers, counsellors, therapists or psychologists,” she said.

“We have access to an evidence-based, flexible framework, WoW, which is grounded in international research and positive psychology, and we are using it to broaden understanding, build resilience and develop networks of support within the community.”