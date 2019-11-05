Wellness real estate now a thing

Attaining wellness through exercise is easy if your surrounds allow it.

Attaining wellness through exercise is easy if your surrounds allow it.

AUSTRALIA has been earmarked as the third biggest global market for "wellness real estate" behind the US and China by the Global Wellness Institute.

According to the non-profit Global Wellness Institute, wellness in real estate relates to buildings that are 'proactively designed and built to support the holistic health of their occupiers.'

Far from offering Kombucha on tap and community sage burning rituals, many inner and outer Sydney residents understand what their individual wellness pursuit means to them and how their home contributes to their own idea of domestic nirvana.

Many wellness scales use eight factors to determine someone's wellness: emotional, environmental, financial, intellectual, occupational, physical, social and spiritual.

Deepali enjoying her morning stretches with a friend.

For inner-city resident Deepali Shah, (above) her wellness is improved through regularly attending social and community activities like the morning yoga and fitness classes held on the common green in her Marrickville apartment block.

She said her wellness is defined by living in a place with lots of natural light and enough space to concentrate on her mindfulness.

Deepali leading the group class through their morning exercises.

"Wellness for me is being part of sustainable, community living which is close to public transport yet gives me the option to walk everywhere," she said.

"One reason why I chose to live where I do is because of the surroundings. I love the outdoors and I later found out that there were outdoor classes which was great."

"Exercising regularly, combined with mindfulness exercise allows you to focus on yourself and gives you the ability to help other people as when you are in tune with yourself you are able to offer that same compassion to everybody else.

Group fitness classes on the common lawn

"Part of my wellness journey also includes eating well and for me that is home cooked meals. I have grown up seeing everyone in my family cook and I love cooking too. A lot of the apartments that we saw had small kitchens and I needed a decent sized kitchen to be able to enjoy cooking. The apartment we chose has a good kitchen size."

For David Houweling, his and his family's wellness is best supported through using technology to better understand his environmental foot print through monitoring electricity use and the cost of running a household.

Married couple Karen and David Houweling and their 15-month-old son. Picture: Richard Dobson.

Closeness to his church and community ties are also high on his list - which is why he and wife Karen chose to move into a new western Sydney development, Essentia at Norwest.

"Our church is just down the road from where we have just bought which means we can have more day to day involvement … this closeness played a big factor in why we chose a home to live in rather than an apartment," he said.

Married couple Karen and David Houweling and their 15-month-old son. Picture: Richard Dobson.

"Living in a unit having people over can be tricky as there are limited visitor parking spots, apartment kitchens are often a u-shape with just one access point and it is limiting as the kitchen is a great place to spend time together and a lot of conversation happens around the kitchen."

Originally published as Wellness real estate now a thing