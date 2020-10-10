Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tristan Sailor of the Dragons
Tristan Sailor of the Dragons
News

NRL star's son quizzed by police over alleged sexual assault

by Cydonee Mardon
10th Oct 2020 1:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The son of NRL great Wendell Sailor is being questioned by police over an alleged sexual assault.

Tristan Sailor, an up and coming NRL player in his own right, was taken into custody on Saturday morning and is being questioned at Wollongong Police Station.

 

Tristan Sailor is being questioned by police over an alleged sexual assault.
Tristan Sailor is being questioned by police over an alleged sexual assault.

 

 

Police confirmed Sailor was arrested in relation to a report by a woman that she was sexually assaulted in southern Sydney last weekend.

"A search warrant has been executed at a home at Wollongong this morning at 7.40am," a NSW Police Force spokeswoman said

"A 22-year-old man has been arrested and taken to Wollongong police station."

The arrest is in relation to an ongoing investigation."

Originally published as Wendell Sailor's son quizzed by police over alleged sexual assault

More Stories

crime footy nrl sexual assault wendell sailor

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Burdekin debate: Promise to cut irrigation water charges

        Premium Content Burdekin debate: Promise to cut irrigation water charges

        News Water charges: Compare the strategies of Burdekin election candidates

        CQ groups share in $150k to strengthen local sporting clubs

        Premium Content CQ groups share in $150k to strengthen local sporting clubs

        Community Not-for-profits in Mackay, Clermont, Springsure and Taroom are just some of those...

        Emerald business facing ‘brutal’ reality of the pandemic

        Premium Content Emerald business facing ‘brutal’ reality of the pandemic

        Business The business is part of the industry losing $10 billion a month due to border...