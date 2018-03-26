We're hitting the road to pursue our dreams

SOUL EXPLORERS: Sergio and Claudia Lordao have quit their jobs and are about to embark on exciting new careers travelling the world.

SOUL EXPLORERS: Sergio and Claudia Lordao have quit their jobs and are about to embark on exciting new careers travelling the world. SERGIO LORDAO

WE were born in Rio de Janeiro and have been together since 1991.

We were one of the first couples in our group of friends to get married and also the first ones to have a son.

In 2005 we had excellent jobs and very well-established careers in Brazil. Life was good and we were happy inside our little bubble, our comfort zone.

However, there was always a restlessness inside us. We always talked about living in another country. It was something we both wanted, even before we met, but we didn't know exactly what to do to make it happen.

The growing violence in Rio de Janeiro was the trigger we needed to take courage and truly listen to our hearts. After a lot of research, we decided to immigrate to Australia.

The immigration process took almost two years and whoever followed us closely, knows the emotional roller-coaster we went through.

"Why are we doing it? Are we doing the right thing? What if everything goes wrong?" The questions were many and the fear was immense.

We'd never been to Australia. We didn't know anyone and had no jobs.

Our friends and family thought we were crazy but we moved on, and in June 2007, with our nine-year-old son, we left it all behind - jobs, family, friends, comfort - and embarked on a delightful adventure that changed our lives forever.

We love Australia, the country we chose to call home.

We rebuilt our professional lives here. We met great friends.

We live in Coolum, a place we love with our hearts and souls.

Our son is now 20. He no longer lives with us and is very well on track, following his own dreams.

As empty-nesters, we've decided that now is the time to put in practise something we've been dreaming about for years - and that's how The Soul Explorers came into life.

You know that thing about life being too short? It is true! In a blink of an eye, we graduate, get married, have kids and get older.

We are not getting any younger and there is still so much we want to explore and learn about life, about people, about us.

There is so much we want to do!

So, just like 11 years ago when we left everything behind to start a new life in Australia; we are again starting over.

We've both quit our full-time jobs to pursue our dream and for the next two years we will be travelling around Australia and overseas with our social media project the Soul Explorers, which aims to promote all the things that bring us together.

We will be travelling around Australia and overseas to gather the stories of everyday people, focusing on emotions that are common to us all.

It is all about people and how they connect with this thing we call life.

We realise that each person has a different story and a different approach to life. Through photos, videos and words, we want to explore this diversity and learn about all the things that bring us together.

It is not a lot in the great scheme of things, but it is our way to counteract the current climate of division and polarisation.

We do believe we have more things in common than what set us apart. The Soul Explorers are here to prove it.

To follow our journey visit www.thesoulexplorers.com.