There's certainly some colourful characters getting around the main street of Stanthorpe.
WE’RE OFF: Opening 24 hours of Apple and Grape captured

Matthew Purcell
29th Feb 2020 3:51 PM
THE Apple and Grape Festival is in full swing.

The event kicked off with the ceremonial turning on of the lights last night and has picked up the pace today with busking taking over the town.

The National Busking Championships has become a favourite event at the festival, having been introduced a few year's ago.

Music from Bevi Aqua in the main street piazza last night, flowed into speeches from festival president Max Hunter and vice president Greg Thouard.

Then, the long awaited moment came as Maryland St was lit up.

Mr Thouard said the first 24 hours had been brilliant so far.

"Really happy with how it's gone.

"Everyone in the street seems to be having a fantastic time."

Tomorrow, there's no let up with the sell out Banchetto Italiano in the Civic Centre, tours at Gran Elly Orchard, That Dam Ride and a Harvest Thanksgiving Service at the Stanthorpe Showgrounds from midday.

On Monday there's Paddock to Piazza Cooking Demonstrations from 11am and the Arcadia Theatre will play a screening of Breakfast at Tiffany's at 6.30pm.

Tuesday is set to be another huge day with the Variety Concert for Seniors at the Civic Centre from 9am, the Brass Pipe String, Swing and Sing Variety Concert from 7pm at the Civic Centre and plenty more busking and cooking demos to see.

Head to https://appleandgrape.org/event/2020-program/ for more information.

