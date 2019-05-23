Menu
Login
News

Wesfarmers' $776m Kidman bid to go to vote

23rd May 2019 10:07 AM

Kidman Resources shareholders will vote on Wesfarmers' $776 million takeover offer in August after the lithium miner entered into a scheme implementation deed with the WA-based conglomerate.

The companies say Wesfarmers has completed its due diligence and that Kidman's directors and its major shareholders all support the cash offer of $1.90 per share, which represents a 47.3 per cent premium to the price prior to the proposal's announcement.

"We are extremely proud of the hard work and achievements of all our staff and the significant progress we have made to date in developing the Mt Holland Lithium Project," Kidman chief executive Martin Donohue said.

bid kidman kidman station property vote wesfarmers

Top Stories

    Rebuilding our cattle market

    Rebuilding our cattle market

    News Cattle prices and producers are in a period of rebuild and stability following weather events earlier in the year

    Instant UV data for Emerald

    Instant UV data for Emerald

    Health UV sensor to to be installed in Emerald

    Residents cut off

    Residents cut off

    News Customers 'held to ransom' by service outage.

    $3million road pledge

    $3million road pledge

    News LNP commit $3million to regional road upgrade