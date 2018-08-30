Menu
The factory fire in West Footscray. Picture: Josh Fagan
Major fire with explosions in Melbourne

30th Aug 2018 7:07 AM

A LARGE factory is on fire in West Footscray this morning, with locals reporting hearing explosions.

More than 20 trucks are currently on the scene on Somerville Rd. The blaze is currently burning out of control.

Neighbouring properties have been advised to shut their windows and turn off heating systems.

A warning has been issued for homes within a two kilometre radius including Altona North, Braybrook, Brooklyn, Footscray, Kingsville, South Kingsville, Spotswood, Sunshine, Tottenham, West Footscray and Yarraville.

Callers to 3AW said they heard explosions this morning, with one saying: "It sounds like rolling thunder."
