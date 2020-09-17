Western CQ town left cashless after ATM destruction

THE BARCALDINE mayor has described the destruction of Alpha’s only ATM on Monday night as the act of a “low-life parasite”.

A small town about 170km west of Emerald, Alpha had only one point of access to cash via an ATM which was installed about a year ago.

It was damaged, along with the historic Rowley Roberts Information Centre, although it is as yet unknown how much money was stolen.

It is the second time in two months the region’s cash machines have been targeted; 50 kms away in Jericho, thieves used a power tool to remove an ATM on August 21-22.

Cr Sean Dillon said the crimes would have a “huge impact’ on the small communities if locals and visitors were unable to access cash.

The council and its banking partners would now have to review banking arrangements before deciding whether to replace the machines.