A man has died on the Western Ring Road at Deer Park after being hit by a crane. Picture: David Crosling
News

Horror crane crash: ‘It’s just a hideous scene’

by Rohan Smith
18th Sep 2018 9:53 AM

A MAN is dead and one of Melbourne's busiest roads has been closed after a horror smash involving a passing crane.

The man, who has not been identified, died after a stepping out of the truck he was a passenger in on Melbourne's Western Ring Road at Deer Park on Tuesday morning.

Police say the truck pulled into an emergency lane while the man checked the load was secure. He was then hit and killed by a passing crane.

Pictures from the scene show the man's body beneath a blue sheet. The truck the victim was travelling in suffered significant damage to its rear end.

The truck carrying the crane pulled over and the driver is assisting police.

The Ring Road is closed to Greensborough-bound traffic and drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

VicRoads says motorists should exit at Ballarat Road, Deer Park, or earlier.

Chris Miller from VicRoads said there are lengthy delays and the road is expected to be closed for some time.

"It's just a hideous scene," he said.

- more to come

