Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A temperature of 38 is expected during the early summer heat across the Central Highlands.
A temperature of 38 is expected during the early summer heat across the Central Highlands.
News

Wet weather expected to bring relief from heat

Kristen Booth
25th Nov 2019 9:47 AM

A HOT week is in store for the Central Highlands and surrounds, with temperatures reaching mid to high 30s.

Today will bring slightly cooler temperatures with a maximum of 35 degrees and north-easterly winds continuing as well, BoM meteorologist Dean Narramore says.

However, temperatures across the region will jump to about 37 to 38 degrees tomorrow, lasting right through to the weekend.

Mr Narramore said there could be some brief relief though, with rain expected in the Central Highlands.

“The only good news is we could see showers and thunderstorms during the afternoons and evenings,” he said.

The western towns of Clermont, Emerald and Springsure “are looking pretty good” for some rainfall.

“Emerald and Springsure are right on the edge so you could see a storm but it’s most likely going to be west,” Mr Narramore said.

“It will be like that in the afternoons for the next three days, anywhere west could see a shower or storm.”

The wet weather will extend to much of the Central Highlands area on Thursday, but it will be very hit and miss.

“Some (towns) could get something, some could miss out,” Mr Narramore said.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        32c a pill, $30 a pop: Crims cash in on our hunger for drugs

        premium_icon 32c a pill, $30 a pop: Crims cash in on our hunger for drugs

        Crime Deadly party pills killing young Australians cost international drug traffickers just 32c each to make and are then sold in their thousands for as much as $30.

        Giving families a reason to smile this Christmas

        premium_icon Giving families a reason to smile this Christmas

        News The Emerald Lions Club and Central Queensland schools are organising hampers for...

        Capture a merry memory for free

        Capture a merry memory for free

        News Santa is visiting Harvey Norman in Emerald until December 22.