Wet weather expected to bring relief from heat

A temperature of 38 is expected during the early summer heat across the Central Highlands.

A HOT week is in store for the Central Highlands and surrounds, with temperatures reaching mid to high 30s.

Today will bring slightly cooler temperatures with a maximum of 35 degrees and north-easterly winds continuing as well, BoM meteorologist Dean Narramore says.

However, temperatures across the region will jump to about 37 to 38 degrees tomorrow, lasting right through to the weekend.

Mr Narramore said there could be some brief relief though, with rain expected in the Central Highlands.

“The only good news is we could see showers and thunderstorms during the afternoons and evenings,” he said.

The western towns of Clermont, Emerald and Springsure “are looking pretty good” for some rainfall.

“Emerald and Springsure are right on the edge so you could see a storm but it’s most likely going to be west,” Mr Narramore said.

“It will be like that in the afternoons for the next three days, anywhere west could see a shower or storm.”

The wet weather will extend to much of the Central Highlands area on Thursday, but it will be very hit and miss.

“Some (towns) could get something, some could miss out,” Mr Narramore said.