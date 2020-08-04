Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Friday is shaping up to be the wettest day of the week for CQ.
Friday is shaping up to be the wettest day of the week for CQ.
Weather

Wet weather to sweep through CQ in coming days

Melanie Plane
4th Aug 2020 11:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CENTRAL Queensland is in line for a wet end of the week as a trough makes its way up the coast.

Lauren Pattie from the Bureau of Meteorology said significant rainfall was expected for Queensland on Thursday and Friday.

“Showers, rain areas and thunderstorms are forecast due to a significant upper low and trough system which enters the far south west of the state on Wednesday night and sweeps eastwards on Thursday and Friday,” Ms Pattie said.

“On Friday, the upper low causes a coastal trough to deepen near the central coast, enhancing showers in this area with widespread falls of 10-30mm and isolated falls of 60mm or more.”

Ms Pattie said while the focus of the more significant rainfall and weather was on the southern part of the state, the trough system would extend northward.

“The trough system clears the south and central coasts on Saturday morning and cooler and drier conditions return, spreading northwards across the state,” she said.

Rockhampton, Gladstone, Biloela, Emerald, Yeppoon, Blackwater and Clermont can all expect showers on Friday.

bureau of meteorology emerald weather gladstone rainfall gladstone weather lauren pattie rockhampton rain rockhampton weather yeppoon weather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Middlemount rates to fall, but no roads in budget

        premium_icon Middlemount rates to fall, but no roads in budget

        Council News Reduced rates and a place to practice their serve, Isaac council shows Middlemount some budget love

        ‘Nation building’ Bowen Basin gas pipeline closer to reality

        premium_icon ‘Nation building’ Bowen Basin gas pipeline closer to reality

        Business ‘It will provide a nation building, near-term infrastructure project creating...

        Teenage bull rider trampled by animal in CQ

        premium_icon Teenage bull rider trampled by animal in CQ

        Health Teen took on a beast in at a bull riding school

        ‘More Qld jobs will go’ if JobSeeker pain not addressed

        premium_icon ‘More Qld jobs will go’ if JobSeeker pain not addressed

        Employment ‘More Qld jobs will go’ if flexible industrial relations arrangements not extended...