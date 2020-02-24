Wet week ahead: Cooling rain a relief for CQ

The weekend's rain is a welcome change for many.

RELIEF from relentless heat and humidity spread across the Rockhampton region at the weekend as steady rain pushed a cool change through Capricornia.

Areas such as Emerald experienced temperatures as much as five degrees below average yesterday, while Rockhampton dropped back to average temperatures – a trend that is expected to continue this week, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Shane Kennedy said.

Mr Kennedy said residents throughout the region could also expect plenty of showers, but heavy rain would fall further north.

“We do have some onshore flow feeding showers across most of the east coast but the main area of convergence, such as the meeting of some north-easterly winds coming in from the north as a result of that tropical low and some east to south-easterly winds coming in from the Coral Sea, are largely meeting over Townsville and Mackay,” Mr Kennedy said.

“That is where the main focus of the rainfall is but around the Rockhampton area has been too far south to see too much.

“We only really saw between 5-15mm around the Rockhampton area over the weekend and some small falls yesterday.

“There’s likely to still be some light showers around for the next few days at aleast but the heavier falls will be further north.

“It is a bit dependent on where that hot convergent zone will line up.”

Mr Kennedy said later in the week, the rain was expected to pick up a bit more, with the BOM website indicating a total of 15-50mm could fall in the next four days and up to 100mm could fall in the next eight days.

It comes as the BOM continues to monitor a tropical low in the Gulf of Carpentaria.

The system was expected to move southward and intensify and develop into a tropical cyclone last night or early this morning. The BOM predicted it could reach category 2 intensity.