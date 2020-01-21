Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Residents at Nambour's Churches of Christ Sanctuary Park Retirement Community had an interesting visitor last week as a snake devoured a goanna outside the units. Photo: Contributed
Residents at Nambour's Churches of Christ Sanctuary Park Retirement Community had an interesting visitor last week as a snake devoured a goanna outside the units. Photo: Contributed
Offbeat

What a catch! Python wows crowd as he nabs tasty lunch

Ashley Carter
21st Jan 2020 11:30 AM | Updated: 12:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS at a Nambour retirement village had front-row seats to an interesting show when a python devoured a goanna outside their units.

The snake slithered in to the Churches of Christ Sanctuary Park Retirement Community last week in search of food, finding more than enough to satisfy its appetite.

A Churches of Christ spokeswoman said more animals were venturing out of the neighbouring national park in search of food and water. Photo: Contributed
A Churches of Christ spokeswoman said more animals were venturing out of the neighbouring national park in search of food and water. Photo: Contributed

A spokeswoman said more animals were venturing out of the neighbouring Ferntree Creek National park in search of food and water due to the drought.

"So I guess this little guy found both," she said.

animals ferntree creek national park nambour offbeat sanctuary park retirement community snake wildlife
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman caught drink driving in Moranbah

        premium_icon Woman caught drink driving in Moranbah

        News fifty-five-year-old to face Moranbah Magistrates Court next month.

        Difficult decision made in search for missing Dysart man

        premium_icon Difficult decision made in search for missing Dysart man

        News Search for Gary Flowers around the Keppel Islands ends.

        Bookings open for CH business workshops

        Bookings open for CH business workshops

        News The Agribusiness and Small Enterprise Performance Workshop Series will run from...

        New mobile phone fines for drivers

        New mobile phone fines for drivers

        News The new fines will apply from December 1.