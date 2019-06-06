What a cold week

IT'S COLD: Bonfires like this one at Golden Downs, Kilcummin are just one way people have been keeping warm throughout the recent cold snap.

Harlee Gimm

IT'S been a chilly week across the region, with towns such as Emerald shivering through overnight temperatures as low as 4-5°C.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Lachlan Stoney said the colder temperatures had been caused by a blast of cold and dry air from a low pressure system which recently passed through New South Wales.

"It's been quite dry and we haven't had any rain with that blast of colder air,” Mr Stoney said.

On Tuesday, BoM's official forecast showed temperatures in Emerald dropping overnight to 6°C, while Clermont and Rolleston both dropped to a cool 4°C.

The area around Carnarvon Gorge even saw sub-zero temperatures with some frost earlier this week.

"Particularly the overnight temperatures have been getting quite low,” Mr Stoney said.

However, there's good news on the horizon for those people cursing the colder weather.

Mr Stoney said temperatures would warm up today, with milder weather expected throughout the weekend.

He said much-needed rainfall was also expected for the region.

"They're all connected,” he said.

"The chance of rain increasing towards the weekend is associated with greater cloud coverage and that cloud coverage tends to keep the temperatures down.”

Fellow Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist David Crock said this rain was the result of an upper trough.

"There's an upper trough that's moved east from Western Australia and, as it moves into Queensland, it will draw moisture from the Coral Sea, which should produce a bit of rainfall throughout the central and northern interior on Friday,” he said.

"You could expect perhaps 15-30mm.

"The focus of those totals is to the north-west of Emerald and up towards Richmond, Hughenden and Charters Towers.”

Mr Crock said the Central Highlands was more likely to receive 5-10mm across the region, but up to 20mm could be expected in some places.

On Saturday, the upper trough will move towards the south-east and through the Central Highlands.

Rainfall is still expected on Saturday, but again with totals in the 5-10mm range.

"You'll get maybe even 20-25mm if you're lucky on Saturday,” Mr Crock said.