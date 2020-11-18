Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Teddy ROUGHED UP after KO
Rugby League

‘What a grub’: Arrow roasted over Teddy incident

by Michael Carayannis
18th Nov 2020 8:54 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Andrew Johns has blasted Jai Arrow for grabbing a hapless James Tedesco when the Blues fullback laid clearly concussed in the opening 20 minutes of Origin III.

Tedesco fumbled the ball and was left on the ground after colliding with the knee of Maroons prop Josh Papalii. Shortly after the incident South Sydney bound Arrow lifted Tedesco slightly up and then shoved him back to the ground.

Watch The State of Origin II Full & Mini REPLAY on Kayo with no ad-breaks during play and Fox League Commentary. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Jai Arrow and James Tedesco
Jai Arrow and James Tedesco


"No need for that carry on from Jai Arrow," Johns said. "That's not needed the extra (shove). The game is hard enough as it is without that rubbish coming into play."


After realising how severely Tedesco was concussed, Arrow expressed concern and called for assistance. A host of Maroons players also surrounded the NSW captain showing fears for his safety.

Clint Gutherson was pushed to fullback and young half Nathan Cleary given the captaincy.

The Blues lost Tedesco's NSW teammate Boyd Cordner for the rest of the series after a game one head knock.

 

 

 


Originally published as 'What a grub': Arrow roasted over Teddy incident

More Stories

editors picks jai arrow james tedesco state of origin 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How CQ service is helping families through traumatic grief

        Premium Content How CQ service is helping families through traumatic grief

        Health StandBy Support After Suicide has announced UnitingCare Queensland would be taking up the provision of services in Central Queensland.

        Drunk man urinates in street before intending to sleep in car

        Premium Content Drunk man urinates in street before intending to sleep in...

        Crime Police saw the man urinating on the road in Emerald.

        Expand farm to plate knowledge through hands-on learning

        Premium Content Expand farm to plate knowledge through hands-on learning

        News The conference is open to everyone involved in the farm to plate process, expanding...

        Schoolteachers help kickstart junior cricket in Moranbah

        Premium Content Schoolteachers help kickstart junior cricket in Moranbah

        Cricket The Junior Blasters and Master Blasters programs have brought in more than 70...