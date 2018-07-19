What can you do?

PROVIDING EDUCATION: Emergency and Health Services of Blackwater are holding their Emergency Services Open Day tomorrow.

HAVE you ever wondered what you would do if you found yourself in a life or death situation?

After a great response last year, the Emergency and Health Services of Blackwater have decided to hold an Open Day tomorrow at 11am to help educate the community and raise awareness for what they do.

Registered nurse at Blackwater Hospital and President of the Backwater Local Ambulance Comm- ittee Louise Lommerse said tomorrow was all about providing education and community involvement.

"It is about letting people see what they can do to help themselves in a situation they may not know how to deal with, whether for themselves, their friends or their family,” she said.

"If we look after the people of Blackwater from a health and emergency services perspective then they can look after them- selves, which means they can look after their friends and families.

"At the end of the day, having a safer and healthier community is our goal.”

She said they were also hoping to get some people involved in local emergency services, as well as providing a fun day out.

There will be CPR instructions, first aid tips, health tips, fire safety information, home safety information and much more.

There is also a jumping castle, face painting and raffle to raise funds for the RACQ Rescue Helicopter.

Open Day

Where: QLD Ambulance Service Station, Taurus St, Blackwater.

When: The Emergency Services Open Day will be held tomorrow 11am-1pm.

Cost: This is a free event.