What Central Highlanders will do when lockdown ends

What will you do when the lockdown ends?

WE ASKED our readers on Facebook what their first act would be once the coronavirus lockdown was lifted.

The priority for most was catching up with friends and family.

Charmaine Crowe said she would “crash tackle all my favourite people and cover them in hugs”, and Liane Neale said she would fly to Emerald to hug her family.

Similarly, Amanda Lablack, Penny Keane, Hannah Pearson, and Rosie Prince would visit loved ones.

Many simply wished for the outdoors.

Kylie J Mobbs said she wanted to go camping near the beach, and Sandy Puffyparter Parter would “get on my mobility scooter and go out to the dam for a ride”. Ad Elliott would go for a drive to the coast.

Kristy Beard would “go out for dinner with my gfs and playdates with my kids’ friends”, Emma Barnard would have a family barbecue, and Casey Lee, Kerrie Elsden Clark, and Dan Bock intended to head to the pub as soon as possible.

Others sought more personal indulgences.

Shirley Puckering was after a massage, Sharni Pickett a manicure, and Lynelle Appleton a haircut and ear-piercing.

Terry Lewis and Jasmine Hartwig said they would probably stay at home regardless, and Taz Ariel added she would still keep her distance from people.

Patty Marshall said plainly: “Party”.