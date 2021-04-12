What coach most liked about Capras women’s win

Skipper Chelsea Baker in full flight for the CQ Capras in the BHP Premiership season opener in Brisbane on Saturday. Photo: Colleen Edwards/QRL

Skipper Chelsea Baker in full flight for the CQ Capras in the BHP Premiership season opener in Brisbane on Saturday. Photo: Colleen Edwards/QRL

Inspirational skipper Chelsea Baker scored two tries in the CQ Capras come-from-behind win in their BHP Premiership season opener on Saturday.

The Capras ran out 26-16 winners against the West Brisbane Panthers in searing conditions in Brisbane.

They trailed for the best part of the game, with Baker’s second try getting them back on level terms in the 49th minute.

Winger Bree Spreadborough and prop Naomi Clayton both crossed in the last 10 minutes to seal the premiership points for the Capras.

Mikayla Roe on a barnstorming run for the CQ Capras in their win over the West Brisbane Panthers on Saturday. Photo: Colleen Edwards/QRL

Coach Amanda Ohl described it as a “really tough win”.

“True Capras spirit was shown on the weekend,” she said.

“We were down at half-time and the message to the girls at the break was get back to basics, get back to the game plan and stick in the game.

“They did that and in the last 20 minutes of the game you could see the tide turn.

“We started playing the football we needed to be playing; everything just clicked for us the way we had hoped it would.”

Ohl praised Baker and fellow Australian Jillaroo Annette Brander, whose experience came to the fore as they “showed their teammates the way”.

Krystal Sulter, who came off the bench as replacement hooker, fullback Keysha Baker and winger Spreadborough also received special mention.

CQ Capras centre Jess Powell in the Round 1 clash with West Brisbane Panthers on Saturday. Photo: Colleen Edwards/QRL

Ohl was most impressed with her players willingness to compete.

“We don’t drop our heads, we keep playing, we keep putting the efforts in and eventually we come up with the win,” she said.

“That was a big confidence boost to come away with a win and to know there’s still improvement in us.

“I’m very confident moving forward and we can’t wait to get on the field for our first home game this weekend.”

The Capras host the North Queensland Gold Stars at Browne Park at 4.55pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, former Capras recruit and Rockhampton product Tamika Upton made a stellar start with her new club, the Burleigh Bears.

She produced a Player of the Match performance, scoring a hat-trick in the team’s 70-nil thumping of the Brisbane Tigers.

BHP Premiership Round 1 result

CQ Capras 26 (tries Chelsea Baker 2, Jessica Powell, Bree Spreadborough, Naomi Clayton; conversions Kailah Rogers, Chelsea Baker 2) d West Brisbane Panthers 16 (tries Lilly Green, Makenzie Weale, Therese Aiton; conversions Lana Sheedy 2).

More stories

Baker reveals qualities that hold Capras women in good stead

IN PHOTOS: 1500 flock to Capras first home games of 2021

Guy back at club that holds special place for him