Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Bryde's whales have been filmed with surfers at Lennox Head.
Bryde's whales have been filmed with surfers at Lennox Head. Daniel Cook
Offbeat

What do you do when a whale drops in on your wave?

Cathy Adams
5th Oct 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 6th Oct 2020 5:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IMAGINE you're out surfing and a whale drops-in.

That's what happened to one surfer at Lennox Head recently, and the moment was captured by

Sydney photographer Daniel Cook.

 

 

The amazing footage shows Brydes whales and dolphins swimming among bait fish at Seven Mile Beach when they begin to interact with surfers.

Mr Cook told the Daily Mail he filmed the whales by chance on a road trip to Byron Bay.

"It was just amazing to see how the surfers came into contact with the whales,' Mr Cook said.

"I got footage of a surfer trying to catch a wave but one of the whales undercut him so he had to let it go."

It's not the first time whales have dropped in for a visit to North Coast beaches.

In 2019, photographer David Bryant was volunteering at Byron Lighthouse when he snapped a photo of an Omura's whale surfing a wave near the headland.

See more of Mr Cook's ocean photography on Instagram at The Drone DC.

bryde's whales editors picks lennox head northern rivers environment surfing
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LNP commits $6.1m to community centre transformation

        Premium Content LNP commits $6.1m to community centre transformation

        Politics Multimillion-dollar project to create new jobs and provide a high quality centre for mining community.

        MEGA GALLERY: All the action from King of Capricorn

        Premium Content MEGA GALLERY: All the action from King of Capricorn

        Motor Sports See which pro racer reigned supreme at rich Rocky event.

        Race for regions wide open as one party bombs

        Premium Content Race for regions wide open as one party bombs

        Politics Big changes could be on the way in multiple key regional seats

        New policy allows uniqueness of each sports club to shine

        Premium Content New policy allows uniqueness of each sports club to shine

        Sport Council’s updated tenure policy for council-owned land and facilities is a big step...