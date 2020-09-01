What happened in final hours of Tina Greer

DETECTIVES believe Tina Greer's body was dumped at a property formerly owned by a Lone Wolf bikie after she was murdered by her Fink boyfriend in 2012.

Police, forensic crews, cadaver dogs and SES spent yesterday scouring the Bonogin property formerly owned by a notorious bikie who is currently facing serious, unrelated charges.

They believe Ms Greer, 32, was murdered at another location in January 2012 before her body was brought to the 3.05ha property by her "feared" boyfriend Les "Grumpy" Sharman, a patched member of the Finks outlaw motorcycle gang for 26 years.

Tina Greer, who went missing in 2012.

The police investigation started as a missing persons case after Ms Greer failed to resurface following a visit to Sharman's home on Spicers Gap Rd in Aratula. She had dropped her daughter off at a friend's house on the morning of January 18, 2012, before heading to the Scenic Rim.

Sharman would later tell police she visited his home, but left the following morning about 9.30am.

Ms Greer was never seen again.

Four days later her maroon Holden Commodore was found abandoned at Governor's Chair Lookout, off Spicers Gap Rd. All her personal belongings were locked inside.

Her bank accounts have remained untouched.

Sharman was a suspect in her disappearance. However, the quest for answers took a severe hit in 2018 when he was killed in a car crash.

Hundreds turned out for his funeral. There were no visible gang colours - banned under Queensland's bikie laws - except on Mr Sharman's casket which had 'Finks M.C' emblazoned on the side.

Detective Inspector Damien Hansen of the Homicide Squad. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Homicide Squad Detective Inspector Damien ­Hansen yesterday said police believe Sharman murdered Ms Greer.

"We have conducted an extensive investigation and as such are preparing a report to the coroner in relation to Tina's murder. We will be naming Les Sharman as our person of interest and we ­believe he murdered Tina.

"I'm confident we know what happened and that will form part of our report to the coroner.

"I'm confident she didn't die here.

"In relation to the search today, we have received some credible information, which has brought us to this property. We believe that Sharman has been assisted by persons in the disposal of Tina's body and the disposal of evidence that is linked to the murder."

Police confirmed the current owners of the property were not suspects in Ms Greer's murder.

The remote Bonogin property. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Police would not reveal details of their investigation into Sharman's alleged ­accomplices.

Insp Hansen said the bikie code of silence had hindered the investigation.

"He was a 26-year patched member of the Finks motorcycle gang. With his passing, perhaps people have been more willing to come ­forward.

"It's always been a difficult investigation, it is difficult for people to provide information on those sorts of people. He was a feared man."

He said they had extensive resources on site to search for her remains and that the people who currently own the property have nothing to do with the crime.

"We're looking for Tina's remains and evidence of the murder that has been disposed of here.

"I'm very hopeful that we'll locate it (Tina's remains) and I'm also very confident that we will be able to bring further people in and prosecute people for this offence.

"We have got SES, cadaver dogs, forensic and scenes of crime as well as investigators."

The search of the property continues.

SES, Police and cadaver dogs at the property on Monday. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Ms Greer's daughter Lili, who was 13 when her mother went missing, said she was still trying to process the ­dramatic development in the case.

"It's positive that they've got to the point where they've launched a search, but if they don't find her I don't know how I'm going to feel," she said.

"There's been eight years and now with this (breakthrough) it feels like we're so close. I really hope they can find Mum."

In January this year police announced a $250,000 reward for information that led to a murder conviction. The scope of the reward has since been expanded to include any information that could help find Ms Greer's body or lead to a conviction of a person or persons who acted as an ­accessory to her murder.

Police are appealing for people with any information to come forward. Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Additional reporting from Greg Stolz and Jeremy Pierce

