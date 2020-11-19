MYSTERY DEATH: Investigation launched into suspicious death

Police have asked the public for help to find out what happened to Elizabeth Britton, who died after being found with injuries at Pottsville.

Police have asked the public for help to find out what happened to Elizabeth Britton, who died after being found with injuries at Pottsville.

UPDATE 11.20am: A FATHER has begged anyone with information about his daughter's death to come forward, saying the family just wanted to know what happened.

Elizabth Britton, 44, died on October 24 after she was found with head injuries at Pottsville.

About 6pm on Saturday October 10, officers from Tweed/Byron Police District were called to a unit on Elfran Avenue, Pottsville, after a family member found Ms Britton with serious head injuries.

She was treated at the scene and taken to Tweed Heads District Hospital, before being transferred to the Gold Coast University Hospital where she died on Saturday October 24.

Tweed/Byron detectives commenced an investigation under Strike Force Sardonyx into the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine how and where Ms Britton sustained her injuries.

Tweed/Byron PD Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen, said he believed there are people who know how Ms Britton came to be injured that day.

"Ms Britton was in an extremely distressed state when she was located by family members that day.

"There are people who know how Liz came to be critically injured and how she sustained her injuries," Det Ch Insp Cullen said.

Liz's father, Colin Britton, said he simply wants to know what happened.

"Anyone who spoke with her that Saturday - a friend, a passerby, a neighbour - anyone that can piece together her movements and who she was with, please come forward to police."

As investigations continue, strike force investigators are appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity in the nearby area in the hours leading up the discovery of the injured woman to contact Tweed Heads detectives or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone with information about Strike Force Sardonyx is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

Today, senior police will be joined by some of Liz's family members to appeal for public assistance.